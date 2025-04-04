IN a heartwarming display of kindness, a Chinese auntie has captured the hearts of netizens after she generously handed out 20 ang pows (red packets) to workers at the famous Nasi Kandar Sulaiman (NKS) restaurant in Penang during the Raya festivities.

The unexpected act of kindness unfolded when the auntie, a GrabFood rider, visited the bustling restaurant and casually asked how many workers were present.

The restaurant shared on its Facebook page a picture of the aunty with the caption: “This auntie suddenly came to NKS and asked how many workers there were. I told her there were about 20 people. As soon as she found out the number of workers, she immediately gave 20 red packets with raya money to distribute to all the workers.

“I was so touched. Just imagine how kind-hearted she is. She is just a GrabFood rider, and on top of that, she is Chinese. She truly has a good heart, and it’s amazing that she was willing to give 20 red packets to my workers.”

The auntie’s act of giving has sparked a wave of positivity, with many netizens expressing their admiration for her thoughtful gesture. Comment sections across social media platforms are filled with heartwarming messages, with many praising her for transcending cultural and racial boundaries to spread joy during the festive season.

One user called Muhamad Syahril commented: “The amount inside the packet doesn’t matter; what truly matters is the intention to give. This auntie is truly amazing!”

“Because we are one Malaysia—regardless of race, regardless of language, we are one Malaysian people,” Eunice Lee wrote.

“Auntie has a big heart, regardless of religion. You’re the best, Auntie!” Kamaruddin Saari commented.