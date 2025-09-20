Chinese family eats 5.5kg durian outside Thai airport

A Chinese family has gone viral for their determined effort to avoid wasting a pricey treat—by devouring 5.5kg of fresh durian outside Chiang Mai International Airport before their flight.

The incident, which occurred on September 16, was shared on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) by one of the family members, Li.

In the clip, a man—identified as Li’s father—is seen tearing into plastic bags full of durian, with family members surrounding him, eating in what looked like increasing discomfort. At one point, the father can be seen gagging, but still pressing on.

The on-screen caption humorously read:

“When you have a stubborn father who bought 5.5kg of durian before a flight, and your family has no choice but to finish it.”

According to Li, his father had bought several boxes of fresh durian that morning, planning for the family to enjoy it before flying home to China. However, after eating multiple meals before arriving at the airport, the durian remained untouched.

When they realised that durian is banned on flights due to its strong odour, the family made the ultimate decision—to eat every last piece right there at the terminal entrance.

Each family member reportedly ate four to five pieces, but the indulgence came at a cost.

“I ate so much that I never want to see durian in my life again,” Li said.

He also admitted that the family reeked of durian upon boarding the plane and had to apologise to fellow passengers for the lingering smell.

Online users were quick to react, with many amused by the family’s dedication to avoid wasting the famously expensive and pungent fruit. Others shared similar stories, saying they too had once finished durians at the airport under pressure.

Whether you love or hate durian, one thing’s clear: this family’s zero-waste commitment has truly left a strong impression—literally and figuratively.