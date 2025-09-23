Chinese tourist scammed RM836 for RM60 KLIA taxi journey

MALAYSIAN authorities have arrested a taxi driver who exploited a Chinese visitor at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), charging RM836 for a trip that typically costs RM60.

The shocking case of fare manipulation drew widespread criticism online, prompting Transport Minister Anthony Loke to order immediate enforcement action against what he described as parasitic operators harming Malaysia’s tourism industry.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers launched a covert surveillance operation at KLIA Terminal 2 following the public outcry.

The suspect was successfully detained along with his taxi on Saturday.

Loke announced the breakthrough on his Facebook page, emphasising his zero-tolerance stance toward such exploitation.

“We have seized the vehicle and initiated legal proceedings,“ he stated, commending JPJ’s rapid response.

Loke who is also DAP secretary-general stressed that the Transport Ministry will not tolerate individuals who tarnish Malaysia’s reputation through fraudulent practices.

According to reports, the tourist was trapped in the vehicle until the excessive payment was made. Later, the victim documented the incident by sharing legitimate pricing comparisons from ride-hailing applications.

Official app rates from KLIA Terminal 2 to Kuala Lumpur show:

Economy rides (4 seats): RM69-70

Larger vehicles (6 seats): RM110

Premium services: RM208

The evidence confirms the victim paid nearly 12 times more than standard economy rates, representing an exploitation markup exceeding 1,000% above legitimate transportation costs.

This case highlights ongoing challenges with unauthorised operators targeting international visitors at Malaysia’s primary gateway airport.