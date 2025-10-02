Delivery rider allegedly insults customer’s wife over pizza mishap

A local man recently claimed to have discovered that a delivery rider had used offensive language towards his wife following a delivery mishap.

The incident arose after his wife had ordered several pizzas through a delivery platform. However, there were issues with the rider locating the exact drop-off point in Kampung Chubadak, Kuala Lumpur.

According to a TikTok video posted by the man, the address was difficult to find as it was located in a rural area. His wife therefore requested to communicate with the delivery rider via WhatsApp to assist him with directions.

The rider eventually arrived, but not at the correct location. The man walked to the spot where the rider had stopped and noticed that the rider appeared tense. The rider allegedly asked him: “Since you live in Kampung Chubadak, do you know who I am?”, which then angered the man.

“After that, I took the food and brought it back home. You know, the food looked like dog food. I don’t know how he rode his motorcycle.

I swear – this is the first time I’ve had food I ordered online turn into dog food. Previously, I used to order pizza, drinks, and everything was fine. No issues,” he said in the video.

In a follow-up TikTok post, the man clarified that his wife had sent the rider a photo of their exact location, but the rider still struggled to find it. During a phone call with her, the rider allegedly raised his voice and behaved rudely towards her.

Another video showing a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation revealed a voice note in which the delivery rider allegedly called the woman several offensive names.

In a subsequent voice note, the rider also allegedly insulted the appearance of the couple’s home.

While some netizens sympathised with the rider’s frustration, given the difficulty of locating address, the majority criticised his behaviour as unprofessional and unacceptable.

“I am a delivery rider and I do get frustrated in hot or rainy weather, but I’ve never taken my anger out on customers,” one user remarked.

The incident has reignited discussions about the importance of respectful communication, particularly in the service industry, with many calling for appropriate action to be taken to prevent similar situations in the future.