Dining Scam: Girl orders wagyu & abalone, slaps M’sian man with RM2k bill on first date

A Malaysian man has gone viral after sharing how he almost fell victim to a shocking “dining scam” that left him staring at a bill of over RM2,000 during what was supposed to be a first date.

The man said he met a girl on WeChat’s “Nearby People” feature and agreed to pick her up after work.

ALSO READ: “She’s a Goddess of Wealth”: Customer pays RM3k for fish, doesn’t notice and leaves a 5-star rating

“When I arrived, I noticed she didn’t come out from the workplace she mentioned, but instead walked over from another place,” he wrote.

The girl claimed she was hungry and rejected the nearby eateries he suggested, before walking straight into a particular café in Seri Kembangan.

Once inside, both of them had to order using QR codes.

“I only ordered the cheapest nasi lemak (RM6.90) and a 100 Plus drink (RM3.50),” he explained.

But things quickly took a suspicious turn when her “snacks” arrived.

The man recalled: “That snack was just 5 tiny scallops... Guess what? RM157.90 — for just 5 pieces! Then came another snack — 4 small abalones... RM189.”

Her own dishes were even more outrageous — A5 Wagyu beef (RM383.90), bird’s nest soup (RM46.80), and two glasses of berry gin lemon (RM157.60).

To make matters worse, she even ordered takeaway Wagyu worth RM859 for her family, all through her phone.

After finishing, the woman suddenly excused herself and left, leaving the man to deal with the bill — which totaled more than RM2,000.

“At that moment, I knew I’d fallen for a dining scam,” he said.

Sensing something was wrong, he threatened to call the police.

The café boss oddly suggested he report the case only at a specific police station — which raised even more suspicion. Refusing to comply, the man dialed 999 on the spot.

In a bizarre twist, the girl who had left earlier suddenly returned, pretending she had “forgotten something” at the café.

“Clearly the boss called her back once he saw me calling the police,” the man added.

Eventually, he settled to pay only for what he had personally eaten and the “snacks” he had tried, bringing the final bill to RM414.45 instead of RM2,000.

He later lodged a report at a police headquarters further away, fearing the café may have “connections” with the nearby station.

The man ended his warning by urging Malaysians to stay alert: “Everyone, please be careful of these dining/drinking scams. Share this with your friends and family so they don’t fall victim too!”