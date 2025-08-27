“She’s a Goddess of Wealth”: Customer pays RM3k for fish, doesn’t notice and leaves a 5-star rating

A seafood restaurant in Malaysia is seeking a customer who was mistakenly overcharged nearly RM3,000 for a fish that should have cost around RM300.

The restaurant publicly apologized on Facebook after discovering the significant billing error.

ALSO READ: Woman mistakenly pays RM2.6k instead of RM26 for nasi lemak, eatery returns remainder promptly

The incident occurred on August 21 when a customer, identified as Nina, dined at the establishment.

Due to a staff mistake, the weight of a 1.25kg fish was entered into the system as 12.5kg, inflating the final bill to RM2,975.

What’s more, the customer did not notice the mistake, paid the full amount, and even left a five-star review on Google.

The restaurant only discovered the error during a routine internal review and immediately took to social media to find the customer and issue a refund.

They’ve requested proof of payment, such as the original receipt or bank transfer record, to verify the claim and process the refund.

The post became an instant sensation, with social media users mercilessly joking about how someone could possibly pay a RM3,000 bill without batting an eye.

One user called Tan Wei Bin couldn’t hide his horror stating, “RM2k plus for fish...and she rated 5 stars?”

“Paying almost RM3,000 for a fish and still leaving a 5-star Google review? She’s not Nina, she’s a God of Wealth,” Wei Bin Chia joked.

“To be honest, I earn tens of thousands a month, so I don’t really look at bills that are only a few hundred. If the customer can afford Alaska crab, then for someone who earns over a hundred thousand a month, a bill of a few thousand isn’t something they’d even notice,” Tan Tan wrote.

“When I get rich one day, I also want to be like that customer, Nina, and eat without looking at the prices,” Chan Ka Liong commented.