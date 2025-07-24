Disguised JPJ officer conducts surprise seat belt checks

BUCKLE up, bus passengers! The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is cracking down on those who fail to wear seat belts on buses.

In a post on Threads, Syafiq Syahan alerted the public about JPJ officers disguised as passengers conducting surprise spot checks to catch offenders.

This enforcement follows the mandatory seat belt rule on buses introduced on 1 July, aimed at enhancing passenger safety.

The move comes in the wake of a tragic accident on 9 June in Gerik, Perak, which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students.

Syafiq, who was on a bus earlier last morning, shared his experience: “Just as we were approaching the bus station, a man who appeared to be a passenger suddenly stood up and started checking the ICs of those not wearing seat belts. Luckily, I had mine on, otherwise I’d be RM300 poorer from the fine.”

Many netizens welcomed the initiative, emphasising how quick and easy it is to buckle up and how it could save lives.

Noraini Sapian noted, “It takes less than five seconds to clip on your seat belt. Our neighbouring countries have enforced this for years, complete with warning sounds and CCTV monitoring.”

Imi Wanis added that countries like the United Kingdom and China have long had similar regulations.

One user shared how she wore her seat belt while travelling back to her hometown from Shah Alam, allowing her to relax and doze off peacefully, praising the driver for driving safely throughout the journey.

Hafiz Jamaluddin also praised his bus driver for encouraging seat belt use. “The driver announced to wear seat belts, so we all complied immediately. I initially thought it was a routine roadblock, but it was a spot check on the spot.”

While many agree on the importance of seat belt compliance, some also highlight the crucial role of safe driving and proper licensing for bus drivers.

Yesterday, JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli revealed that 1,108 summonses were issued to passengers, 62 to drivers, and 24 cases involving buses without installed seat belts.

“Overall, we are seeing an increase in compliance, and passengers are beginning to better understand the importance of wearing seat belts,“ he said.