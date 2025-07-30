Doctor couple nabbed for khalwat in heated stand-off at home while roommates were away

TWO young doctors from Melaka Hospital were detained for khalwat at their rented home in Taman Semabok Perdana yesterday, following a tense encounter with religious authorities.

The 26-year-old couple drew attention after the male doctor refused to open the door during a raid by Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) officers at around 3pm, Kosmo reported.

In a video posted on Instagram, he was seen standing with his arms akimbo and questioning why officers wanted to enter his rented home.

He eventually relented some 20 minutes later, after the officers returned with police, an imam, and local residents.

Melaka Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman confirmed the arrest, saying the pair were found alone and hiding in a house allegedly shared with two other male tenants who were not present at the time.

“The couple, who work at Melaka Hospital, were detained for further investigation and taken to the JAIM office before being released on bail,“ he was quoted as saying.

The case is being investigated under Section 53 of the Melaka Syariah Offences Enactment 1991.

If convicted, they face a fine of up to RM3,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Sources familiar with the case said the couple were fully clothed during the raid.