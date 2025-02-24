IN today’s day and age, education, while vital, does not necessarily define a person’s path in life, especially their career, as everyone’s journey to success is different.

A woman working at a burger stall was used as an example by a parent of what would happen if their child did not do well in school.

@emysare shared on TikTok that she is working at her father’s burger stall part-time during her semester break.

In the video, Erna claimed she overheard a woman telling her child not to slack off in their education or just like the burger stall worker, the child would not “have a future”.

“She doesn’t know that I’m in the middle of a semester break. Malaysians have such a great mentality,” she said in her video.

The video, which has amassed over 1.7 million views, sparked an online discussion about how service workers are often treated by the public, frequently being looked down upon due to their job status and income.

Many shared similar experiences of customers assuming they do not have an education simply because they happen to be employed at these places.

“When I worked as a waiter, an elderly woman used me as an example to her grandchildren for them to study hard and asked about my education level, to which I replied that I graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology,” a user said.

“Not everyone understands the meaning of ‘don’t judge a book by its cover,’” another user remarked.