WITH Hari Raya just around the corner, and nothing sets the festive mood quite like Raya songs.
This year, renowned Malaysian comedian Douglas Lim has jumped into the festive spirit with his very own Hari Raya song—”Aidilfitri Di Malaysia”—and Malaysians are absolutely loving it!
Taking to Facebook on March 20, Douglas announced the release of the track and expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support.
“We did it. Thank you to all who have supported ‘Aidilfitri Di Malaysia.’ Hopefully, I’ll do an official music video next year,“ he wrote.
The upbeat four-minute track sees Douglas Lim collaborating with rising singer-songwriter Murty and featuring a special guest appearance by actress and singer-songwriter Chelsia Ng.
Bringing his signature humor to the song, Douglas kicks off by playfully asking his Malay-Muslim friends when exactly Raya will fall as he’s been missing serunding!
One particular lyric that has amused many listeners is: “Selamat Hari Raya, dari kami yang tak puasa” (“Happy Hari Raya, from those of us who didn’t fast”).
The song also humorously touches on the classic Malaysian experience of visiting friends during Raya. At one point, Douglas jokes about traveling to a friend’s bungalow in Ampang, only to realise that the friend has returned to their hometown.
Murty cheekily responds, “Pergi je rumah Menteri” (Just go to a Minister’s house), a line that has left many netizens chuckling.
The music video features Malaysians celebrating Hari Raya while posing for festive photos in different countries around the world, adding an extra layer of uniqueness to the song.
Since its release, “Aidilfitri Di Malaysia” has gained massive popularity, with many hailing it as the best Raya song of 2025 so far. Malaysians have flooded the comments with praise, applauding its joyful melody and witty lyrics.
“This song must be played in every supermarket and shopping mall across the country! Kudos to Douglas Lim and everyone behind the scenes for this masterpiece!” praised Kelvin Tee Teck Keong.
“I keep on smiling while listening to this song. Good job Douglas,” commented Fazilah Abdul Rahman.
Even the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) dropped by in the comments to shower praises on the song.
“Hahaha, never disappoints! Douglas, you nailed it!” wrote AKPK.
