WITH Hari Raya just around the corner, and nothing sets the festive mood quite like Raya songs.

This year, renowned Malaysian comedian Douglas Lim has jumped into the festive spirit with his very own Hari Raya song—”Aidilfitri Di Malaysia”—and Malaysians are absolutely loving it!

Taking to Facebook on March 20, Douglas announced the release of the track and expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support.

“We did it. Thank you to all who have supported ‘Aidilfitri Di Malaysia.’ Hopefully, I’ll do an official music video next year,“ he wrote.

The upbeat four-minute track sees Douglas Lim collaborating with rising singer-songwriter Murty and featuring a special guest appearance by actress and singer-songwriter Chelsia Ng.

Bringing his signature humor to the song, Douglas kicks off by playfully asking his Malay-Muslim friends when exactly Raya will fall as he’s been missing serunding!