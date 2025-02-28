A viral video showing a car driver confronting a lorry driver after a collision has drawn widespread criticism from netizens, with many slamming the car driver’s reckless behavior.

The footage shows a white car on the left side of the road at a junction while the lorry is on the right. It looks like the white car driver tried to cut in front of the lorry, leading to an apparent collision.

The car driver is then seen aggressively confronting the lorry driver.

The caption accuses the car of cutting into the lorry’s blind spot before provoking a fight, showing the white car driver engaged in a heated altercation.

“It’s obvious that the car cut in from the left into the blind spot and then tried to pick a fight. Of course, they got a beating.

“Then they ran to the police station, panicking and begging to withdraw the report. To those who drive like this, please don’t leave your brain in the toilet at home,” the caption read.

Social media users were quick to criticise the car driver.

Many pointed out that the car appeared to cut into the lorry’s path, making the accident unavoidable.

One user called Ta Sa commented: “This type of person just wants to rush through, thinking the road belongs to them or their father.”

“Tell him to sit in the lorry driver’s seat, then park his car next to it. Ask him, “Where’s your car?” Can you see it? Even the car in front of the lorry is barely visible,” Muhamad Nasir stated.

However, some pointed out that the lorry driver should have been more cautious as well.

“The lorry is also at fault if it entered someone else’s lane. If they go to the police station... unless there’s dashcam footage, only then can they argue, especially if the car was speeding and suddenly squeezed in,” Rizal Othman commented.

“Lorries are always causing problems, maybe because of their blind spots. They don’t seem to care whether we live or die. If they hit us, we’re the ones who suffer the most. Just look at how many times lorries have hit people and caused fatalities,” Apa lagi wrote.

One user, Hasit Tenang, also pointed out the excessive number of stickers on the lorry’s windscreen, stating, “That lorry has way too many stickers... isn’t it distracting?”