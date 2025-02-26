IN a surprising turn of events, a local driver, who was recently hired for a day, shared a shocking story on social media about being fired after being asked by his passenger—who turned out to be a datuk’s daughter—to pretend as her fake boyfriend.

The driver posted the details in two updates on X, formerly Twitter, revealing the bizarre request and the aftermath.

According to the driver’s posts, he was initially hired to drive the Datuk’s daughter to Pavilion Bukit Damansara.

During their outing, he carried her shopping bags, which led to onlookers mistakenly assuming they were a couple.

The driver explained that the situation made the woman uncomfortable, causing her to ask her father to fire him.

However, the plot thickened when the same woman later reached out to the driver with an unexpected request: she asked him to pose as her fake boyfriend at a reunion event.

In her message, she explained that her ex-boyfriend would be present, and she needed someone to make him jealous.

The woman even promised the driver that her father would provide him with money to buy “good clothes” for the event.

She claimed that the driver had the right “features,“ especially since he was taller than her ex.

There were, however, some unusual conditions.

The Datuk’s daughter insisted that the driver must never reveal that he was a driver and that he should act as sweetly as possible during the encounter.

The story has quickly captured the attention of many on social media, with users comparing it to a scene straight out of a K-drama.

Several netizens have even started asking for updates, eager to see how the situation unfolds.

One user called Neptune commented: “I’m interested to know the ending of this K-drama vibe. Need an update after the reunion.”

“You know what to do, right? Fake it until you make it. Good luck, bro. I’ve got your back,” Wafiy Rosli wrote jokingly.

“Peak fiction,” Fabrurio Romano commented.