A new durian-flavoured bun from Gardenia has Malaysians going absolutely bananas — or rather, durian — as people across the country scramble to get their hands on the elusive QuickBites snack.

The limited-edition treat, part of Gardenia’s iconic bread line has taken TikTok and X by storm, with many users documenting their hilarious “missions” to track it down.

TikTok user @bangbookay said he visited 10 different stores before finally getting his hands on the durian-flavoured bun.

“Finally, after so long!” he wrote in a post that quickly racked up thousands of views, with fellow fans flooding the comments to share their own snack-hunting struggles.

Another user, @bosszhi318, took his search even further — asking the abang lori roti directly when the precious stock would be delivered.

According to him, the bun only arrives twice a week: Thursdays and Sundays.

Those lucky enough to score the snack say it’s better than expected.

“The durian taste isn’t too strong. It’s creamy, like durian crepe,” commented @alomzie, who said she didn’t regret stocking up.

The durian variant isn’t alone in sparking a hunt — Gardenia has also released a strawberry-flavoured Quick Bites, which some say is even harder to find.

Fans are now calling it Malaysia’s bread hunt of the year, proving once again that when it comes to food (especially fruity flavours), Malaysians never back down.