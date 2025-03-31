A wild female monkey in search of food with its infant literally got a taste of medicine after successfully getting inside a hostel room at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) recently.

In a TikTok video posted by @lattecoffx on Wednesday (March 27), the 17-second video showed primate with its infant clinging on its abdomen, surveyed the room for food, scanning its surroundings first before proceeding to rummage through personal belongings of the student who was filming its actions.

Upon spotting an open bag, the monkey proceeds to pull out two sachets of Gaviscon before tearing open one to quickly sample a taste.

However, upon the act, the monkey immediately felt put off by its taste as it eventually dumped the sachet.

In the video, @lattecofx who has since referred to the monkey as Gabby posted: “Gastric Reactions: Gaby’s Unexpected Room Tour at UKM.

“Join Gaby as she navigates surprising gastric reactions during a unique UKM room tour. “Discover her honest take on the experience! #gaviscon #ukm #gastric.”

The video which has since received 17.6k likes, over 9.3k shares and 355 comments with many netizens laughing off at the university student’s predicament with wildlife intrusion while recalling similar experiences in the past.

Tik Tok user brg ok commented: “My (hostel) room, I had placed a tiger poster near the window (to scare off the monkeys). But it was effective for two weeks only. UKM monkeys are definitely ‘on top’.”

Another Tik Tok user Honeydew.melon commented: “27 years in UKM, UKM’s monkeys are very well educated. They know which nook and corner for food, recognises tiger dolls and know the metal cages which are set to trap them.”

