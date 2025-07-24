Fire hose vandals cut emergency equipment in Semenyih housing

THE actions of two irresponsible individuals who dared to cut fire hoses in a residential apartment area in Semenyih have sparked concern among local residents.

Through a TikTok post by @Norfatimahjamal, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage shows a woman carrying a cable cutting tool and cutting the emergency equipment after successfully diverting the security guard’s attention.

“They came in pairs - one distracted the guard while the other pretended to deliver items but was actually cutting the fire hose. Then they switched roles.

“Fortunately there was house CCTV, otherwise we would have thought it was children playing around and wouldn’t have noticed at all.

“Not one, not two... but four fire hoses they cut. Imagine if there was an emergency at that time,“ she wrote in the caption.

Looking at the comments section, most netizens expressed anger and concern over the act which is considered sabotage.

“This just happened in our area too, both blocks had all their hoses cut. It’s dangerous if there’s suddenly a fire, the fire hoses can’t be used at all,“ said one TikTok user.

“There must be treacherous elements later. Others can’t use those hoses,“ commented another user.

“Don’t understand people who have time to cause damage... so much free time... hope they get caught... people like this trouble others, waste other people’s time,“ said another user.