STUDENTS from Pulau Tioman, Terengganu, surprised their beloved teachers with “rare” and freshly caught fish as gifts for Teacher’s Day — a gesture that has touched hearts and amused social media users alike.

In a TikTok video shared by the account @scubanaut16, a student from SK Tekek on the island is seen carrying a large golden trevally fish in his bare hands, presenting it as a gift to his male teacher.

Caught off guard by the surprise, the teacher looked delighted, posing with a thumbs-up alongside the student.

In the same video, a young girl presented her teacher with a “fish bouquet” — five fresh fish tied together with raffia string.

Despite the weight, the primary school student carried the gift herself, gripping the string with both hands.

Visibly surprised, the teacher gasped in disbelief, raising a hand to her mouth.

Upon confirming that the gift was indeed for her, she happily accepted it with a wide smile, remarking that it was a “rare” type of fish.

The heartfelt gesture did not just move the teachers — netizens were also touched and impressed by the meaningful and practical gifts, noting that the fish were both precious and valuable.

“Wow, the ‘ikan gomblang’ (golden trevally) is very pricey. Alhamdulillah, the teacher is lucky to receive it as a gift. It’s more expensive than a handbag,” commented @iwan_smd88.

User @captainfz88 added that the fish, when sold in bulk, can sometimes fetch over RM300.

Some praised the island students for their thoughtful approach, saying they outshone students in urban areas who often give luxury items.

The account holder @syaqiyah299 reminisced about her own time teaching in rural Sarawak, where she once received bananas and a giant freshwater prawn as tokens of appreciation.

Adding a touch of humour, user @kyohei_91 joked, “Okay, now go to the canteen and ask the aunty to cook fish curry and ‘tiga rasa’ style fish!”