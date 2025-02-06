A Malaysian food vendor has responded to viral social media criticism after a student complained about being charged RM18 for an economy rice dish containing one meat and two vegetable portions.

The student’s post, which included a photograph of the meal, generated significant online discussion, with many social media users expressing surprise at the pricing for what appeared to be a modest portion.

China Press reported that the stall owner has now provided her account of events, stating that security camera recordings reveal the student manipulated the food’s presentation before photographing it.

According to the vendor, the footage shows the customer using cutlery to reposition the food items, creating a misleading impression of the portion size.

“The customer rearranged the contents and didn’t include the sauce in the photograph,“ the owner explained to Chinese daily.

“This created a false impression that the serving was smaller than it actually was.”

The vendor emphasised that the student had selected a substantial amount of food, particularly pork belly, which she noted is amongst the more expensive options available.

She maintained that the RM18 charge was reasonable given the quantity and type of food chosen.

When approached for comment, the student reportedly acknowledged that he had moved the food around before taking the photograph.

However, he denied any deliberate attempt to mislead, explaining that arranging his plate before eating is simply a personal habit.

Despite this clarification, the student continues to maintain that the portion size did not justify the RM18 price point.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about food pricing in Malaysia, particularly regarding economy rice meals, which are traditionally considered an affordable dining option.

The dispute has generated broader discussion about fair pricing and customer expectations in the local food service industry.