RICARDO Quaresma, the prodigal Portuguese winger, who won Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, is set to make a special appearance at the All Star Kedah vs All Star Malaysia friendly match at the Darul Aman Stadium in Kedah on April 11(Friday).

Stating that the 41-year-old’s appearance as a historic moment for the club, Kedah FC owner Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar said despite his retirement, Quaresma continues to remain active in friendly matches and charity events.

According to New Straits Times, the match, organised by Kedah FC, will bring together some of Malaysian football’s biggest names, including former internationals and Kedah greats.

Other players set to appear in the match include Azmil Azali, Indra Putra Mahayuddin, A. Jayakanthan, and Mohd Faiz Subri, who won FIFA’s Puskas Award in 2016.

Popularly known for his trademark trivela, (a Portuguese term for a football technique where a player uses the outside of their foot to pass or shoot the ball, creating a distinct swerving motion in its trajectory), Quaresma has graced numerous clubs in Europe including Sporting CP, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Barcelona throughout his journeyman career.

In addition to Quaresma’s appearance, Kedah FC is also set to unveil the official ambassador for their membership programme, The Wing, before kick-off.