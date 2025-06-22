Gas cylinder falls from lorry on Johor highway, goes viral

A gas cylinder being transported by a lorry suddenly fell onto the road in an incident on a highway in the Sedenak area, Johor yesterday.

The incident was captured on dashcam video and uploaded to TikTok by Jidinn, yesterday and was shared by other social media users, drawing criticism from the public.

Based on the video, the driver who owned the dashcam was using the right lane of the highway, while the lorry carrying gas cylinders was in the left lane several metres ahead.

Shortly after, a gas cylinder suddenly fell from the lorry and rolled across the road in the left lane.

At the same time, there were no other vehicles behind the lorry in the left lane, and it is understood that no untoward incidents occurred following the event.

“When you do work, you must be sincere, boss. Tie that thing properly. It’s not like gas cylinders are light. If it hits a car, it’s no joke, boss. It endangers road users, lucky there were no cars behind,“ according to the caption uploaded by Jidinn.

Netizens left various feedback following the incident and hoped that heavy vehicle drivers would take care of the safety of their cargo to prevent accidents and other incidents.

“Luckily it didn’t hit someone else’s car. Would have become a big issue for nothing,“ commented Syed Qayyum Sr on Facebook