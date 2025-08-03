Malaysia to modernise pondok schools with AI and tech, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will revitalise Malaysia’s traditional Islamic boarding schools, known as pondok, by integrating advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to align them with contemporary educational needs.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that these institutions must continue safeguarding the faith, morals, and identity of the Muslim community.

Speaking at the 65th International Al-Quran Recital and Memorisation Competition (MTHQA) at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), Anwar highlighted a collaboration between the Finance Ministry and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) to upgrade dilapidated religious schools.

“We aim to incorporate IT, digitalisation, and AI to ensure these institutions remain resilient in nurturing the Ummah’s values,“ he said.

Historically, pondok schools resisted colonial influence, preserving Islamic teachings when other systems faltered.

Anwar stressed their enduring role in national identity.

The event was attended by Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, and Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

In a related initiative, Anwar will launch the Mushaf Ummah Program on August 8, distributing Qurans translated into 30 languages globally.

“During my visits to Peru, Brazil, France, and Cambodia, I’ve distributed Qurans in local languages to promote Islamic teachings,“ he shared.

The 65th MTHQA, themed ‘Developing a MADANI Ummah,‘ runs until August 9, featuring 71 participants from 49 countries.

Malaysia’s representatives include Aiman Ridhwan Mohamad Ramlan (Perak) and Wan Sofea Aini Wan Mohd Zahidi (Terengganu) in the Recital category, while Muhammad Adib Ahmad Rozaini (Perak) and Putri Auni Khadijah Mohd Hanif (Kelantan) compete in Memorisation.

Winners receive RM40,000, with prizes sponsored by YaPEIM. – Bernama