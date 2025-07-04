A group of individuals recently performed a generous deed by handing out sliced watermelons to help beat the heat for several motorists dealing with heavy traffic.

The individuals were seen distributing the sliced fruit in Setiu, Terengganu.

In a TikTok video by @aimansauti_, several individuals were shown handing plates of sliced watermelon to motorists stuck in traffic on their way home after Hari Raya.

“Thank you to those who treated us to some watermelons,” the caption read.

Netizens were touched by the thoughtful gesture, beaming with pride at the group’s kindness and generosity towards drivers coping with the post-Aidilfitri traffic congestion.

ALSO READ: Family help out motorists stuck in Raya traffic by offering free use of home toilet

“Watching this video moved me to tears. I am proud to be from the East Coast,” one user commented.

“I have only witnessed this in Terengganu and Kelantan (when the roads are congested during Hari Raya); it has become a routine for them,” another user added.

Some users claimed that these individuals are spotted every year, handing out watermelon slices after the Raya celebrations when everyone is heading home.

One user even mentioned receiving sliced watermelon while stuck in traffic for six hours at three different locations, suggesting that this gesture is common in the area during this time of year.