A young woman in Serdang found herself in a tense confrontation with an alleged drunk driver after honking at him for merging into the lane she was in without using his signal.

The dramatic encounter, captured on dashcam and shared on Instagram, took an unexpected turn when her mother arrived at the scene.

The footage shows the woman honking at the driver of a 4X4 truck as he cut into her lane.

Unhappy with the reaction, the man repeatedly attempted to stop his vehicle in the middle of the road, but the woman managed to avoid a collision.

Eventually, he got out of his car and approached her vehicle, where she was accompanied by her sister and grandfather.

Her grandfather lowered the window slightly and asked, “What is it?”

“Step out if you want to fight!” the man retorted, before turning to the young woman and demanding that she get out of the car.

Unfazed, she responded, “I honked at you because you were driving dangerously. This is what a honk is used for.”

The driver then seemed to shift his tone, apologising but adding a condescending remark.

“Okay, uncle apologises, but little girl, please respect the elderly next time.”

The woman refused to back down, responding, “You might as well stay at home and not drive.”

Though he initially drove off, the ordeal wasn’t over. The man began tailgating her and eventually forced her to pull over. He then knocked on her window and continued berating her.

“You were not guilty? You think about that!” he shouted while peering into the car.

Feeling threatened, the woman’s sibling called their mother, who arrived within minutes. The moment the man saw her, his demeanor changed completely. The mother, not holding back, immediately confronted him.

“What’s the matter? Are you bullying her because she’s a girl?!” she demanded.

She also pointed out that he appeared intoxicated and had a child in his backseat. “You’re drunk, so you’re at fault, and you have a kid in the backseat!”

Caught off guard, the man stuttered and struggled to respond. Ultimately, he admitted fault and offered another sarcastic apology before leaving the scene.

“I’m sorry, and I’m impressed by you,” he said before walking away.