PRIME Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim couldn’t resist poking fun at his favourite football team after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to the Asean All-Stars.

The friendly at Bukit Jalil National Stadium saw the regional side claim a surprise victory, with Lamphun Warriors’ Burmese winger Maung Maung Lwin scoring the decisive goal in the 71st minute.

Exploiting the offside trap, Lwin slotted a powerful shot into the top corner past Tom Heaton, stunning the Premier League giants and their supporters.

Anwar, a longtime fan of the Red Devils, shared his candid reaction in a Facebook post. “Oh dear! Manchester United have failed to win a trophy again.

“You’re going to have a headache next season too. Hopefully you don’t get relegated to the Championship.

“Congratulations to the ASEAN All Stars, you guys were absolutely AWESOME!” he wrote.

His remarks, while humorous, echo the growing frustration among Manchester United fans globally as the club faces mounting pressure to rebuild before the new season.