If you’ve driven through Petaling Jaya or Kuala Lumpur, you’ve probably seen the bright blue-painted bicycle lanes lining parts of the road. These lanes were introduced to enhance visibility and promote safer cycling by clearly separating cyclists from vehicle traffic.

However, despite their intended purpose, not all is going smoothly.

Recently, a frustrated Malaysian took to Threads to highlight the ongoing misuse of these lanes. @sufizal_azwar shared a short video showing cars parked along a bicycle lane in Kuala Lumpur, effectively blocking access and forcing cyclists to navigate dangerously around parked vehicles.

“Can someone please explain how we’re supposed to cycle safely when the bicycle lanes are being taken over by vans, buses, and tourist vehicles?” he wrote.

He also tagged @dbkl_malaysia, calling on city hall to take urgent action.

“Please help resolve this. What’s the point of spending millions to build these facilities if parts of them end up misused or unusable?”

The post struck a chord with fellow Malaysians. One user, @suryanimazlika, pointed out that fines alone aren’t enough to stop the problem.

“Instead of just issuing fines, they should install physical barriers so cars and motorcycles can’t park there. People just wait until year-end to pay their summonses with 70% or 90% discounts anyway. And on top of that, the blue bike lanes aren’t even consistent across the city—sometimes you’re cycling, and suddenly the lane jumps onto the pedestrian sidewalk.”

Another user, @jangeirnae, asked a question on everyone’s mind: “Why even make the blue cycling path if it’s just going to be used for parking?”