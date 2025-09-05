A touching birthday tribute from a wife to her husband has captured the hearts of millions after going viral on TikTok, amassing over 3.5 million views.

In a TikTok video, user @apiknadia surprised her husband, Abiy, with a 15-second birthday message displayed on a digital billboard in the bustling Bukit Bintang area.

The video, which appeared on a giant LED screen, celebrated Shafik’s 36th birthday and paid tribute to his dedication as an ice lorry driver.

“I want to tell the people of Bukit Bintang — I’m proud of you, Abiy,” she wrote in the caption.

“I’m happy and proud even though my husband is just an ice lorry driver who doesn’t wear a uniform,” she revealed in the comments.

Netizens flooded her comments with heartfelt messages and praise for her touching tribute and unwavering support for her husband.

“How sweet of you to highlight that he works for the family,” one user called immi ani commented.

“It’s so sad to watch. Because our husbands are also like that—simple in appearance and working hard for the family. Even though their bodies hurt, they just smile. It makes me think of my own husband. Happy birthday to your husband, sis,” lenrena3 wrote.

“A wife’s effort truly cannot be beaten,” cikbungaross commented.