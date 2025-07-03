IMAGINE browsing for books at a bookstore—only to find the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah doing the same thing just a few shelves away!

That’s exactly what happened to one lucky woman.

Fatin Nurshazlin took to Threads to share her unexpected encounter with the Perak ruler while browsing the economics section at Kinokuniya Malaysia.

“I was carefully picking out books for this month’s reading list. After I was done browsing, I looked up—and there he was. Just a few steps away.”

Fatin admitted she was momentarily stunned to see the state ruler standing there, quietly immersed in the books—without any entourage or grand formalities.

“You don’t expect to see a Sultan in a quiet corner of a bookstore, completely at ease, surrounded by books. No entourage, no grand formalities.”

But what made the moment even more special? Sultan Nazrin graciously signed the books she had just purchased.

“And just when I thought the moment couldn’t get any better, HRH himself signed the books I had purchased. I’m honoured, Tuanku.”

