A petrol station in Selesa Jaya, Johor, recently sparked public outrage after displaying a photograph of a customer at its premises, alleging that he had failed to pay for fuel.

The photograph, a screenshot from the station’s CCTV footage, included the man’s car number plate and the RM73 he supposedly owed.

The customer, CK Tee, took to Facebook on March 19 (Wednesday) to express his frustration over the incident.

“I owe you RM73 for fuel? Your own card payment system had an issue, yet you put up my photo? Can anyone just pick up your fuel nozzle and start refueling?” he wrote.

ALSO READ: M’sian blacklisted after family misused her name for loans

His post quickly went viral, with Malaysian netizens criticising the petrol station’s actions.

“It was clearly their own system’s fault, yet they put up someone’s photo, making it look like he stole fuel,” one user commented.

Another netizen, Ken Wong, pointed out that the station could have handled the situation differently:

“If they had the license plate number, they could have contacted him in a more professional way instead of publicly shaming him.”

Several users suggested that Tee involve the authorities to resolve the matter.

“Just bring the police to the petrol station and have the person in charge settle it,” wrote Tracy Chew.

Following the backlash, the petrol station has since removed the photo.