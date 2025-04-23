A video of the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, cleaning up a spilled bowl of cendol during the ongoing Kembara Pahang 1.0 tour has recently gone viral on social media, drawing admiration from Malaysians across the country.

In the charming clip, Her Majesty is seen meticulously wiping up the spill from inside a vehicle using tissue paper, completely focused on the task.

Filming her is believed to be her husband, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who provides a lighthearted commentary in the background.

“Keep cleaning, keep cleaning. It’s not like you’re not used to it,” the Sultan quipped playfully as Tunku Azizah continued to wipe down the dashboard.

“I’m used to cleaning, doing things on my own,” she replied with a smile, not missing a beat as she cleaned.

The Sultan replied, “This is great. A model mother... can sing, perform Orang Asli dances, do handicrafts, and wash cars. Follow the example of the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang.”

The wholesome exchange between the royal couple quickly gained traction online, with netizens praising Tunku Azizah’s humility, hands-on nature, and the evident warmth in their relationship.

“Allahuakbar, truly admirable and a great example for all citizens of this country. A queen with the heart of a mother and wife, so down-to-earth. The people of Pahang are truly fortunate to have such a remarkable Sultan,” commented Zainalmohdyassin Zainalmohdyassin.

“I have so much respect for Her Majesty the Queen of Pahang. The people of Pahang are truly blessed to have a queen who is so in touch with the hearts of the people,” shared Anita Plen.

Another user, Rossa Serikandi, expressed deep admiration: “Her Majesty the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang is simply the best. A truly multi-talented woman — she can cook, sing, and do just about everything. From her modest way of dressing to her grace, kindness, and natural beauty — she has been my idol for as long as I can remember. Whenever there are public events, I make it a point to attend just to see Her Majesty. We are so fortunate to have such a strong and capable female leader — the Iron Lady of Pahang.”