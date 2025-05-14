A man’s attempt to promote Japanese set meals over nasi campur for health reasons has sparked backlash online, with many accusing him of being tone-deaf and out of touch with everyday Malaysians.

In a post on Threads, the original poster (OP) wrote: “If you’re earning over RM10k a month or worth over a million, stop eating nasi campur or economy rice twice a day just to save money.

“You’re paying with a different currency—your health and your belly—which could cost you far more in the long run than what you’ve saved,” he claimed.

Suggesting that Japanese set meals offer a more balanced option, the OP described them as including fruits, salmon, miso soup, a small plate of salad, rice, and cawanmushi — all for around RM25–RM30.

“The meal below costs RM25–30, is balanced, high in protein, rich in Omega-3s, includes vegetables, and is suitable for everyone (no pork, no beef).

“Economy rice/ nasi campur is a decent meal. Nothing wrong.

“I am highlighting if you have a higher spending power, there are better options to consider. There are of course things that are better/cheaper as well as more expensive/better.

“The major difference here is sugar and oil. Yes, you can have 1 meat 2 vege, but most dishes are high in sugar/oil. 2 tablespoons of oil = 1 bowl of rice in calories.

“If you would pick “healthier” dishes in nasi campur in future, my job is done,” he wrote.

His tone and suggestions didn’t sit well with many.

Many pointed out that eating healthily shouldn’t be about spending more, and healthier nasi campur options can be chosen with just as much nutritional value — without dismissing a meal deeply rooted in local culture and accessibility.

One user called dailymuscle suggested: “Trainer here , with over 20 years experience working with clients and health and fitness and longevity - I’d rather they eat the mixed rice than this expensive nonsense - which is still restaurant made (cheap oils and ingredients) - the real life hack is to cook your own and you’re in control of everything including the oils.”

“Just because food is cheap, doesn’t mean it’s not good for you. And just because its [sic] expensive, doesn’t mean it is healthy.Next,” itsfrizal commented.

“This is rich people talk[sic]. There are plenty of healthy options at mixed rice or nasi campur stalls — you just need to make better choices. No need to be so arrogant just because you can afford more. People should remember his face and tell him in person how to live his life. Be humble and respect others,” sabtan72 wrote.