A senior citizen’s act of honesty is melting hearts online after he returned nearly RM1,000 in cash that he found scattered outside his shop last week — proving that integrity knows no race.

The kind-hearted uncle, Heng Fock Suan, 75, said he was just taking out the trash around 10.56am on May 5 when something on the ground caught his eye, Sinar Harian reported.

“There were RM50, RM10, and RM1 notes all over the place. My worker and I picked them up, counted everything — RM980,” he said.

“I waited the whole day to see if anyone would come looking for it, but no one did.”

Instead of pocketing the cash, Heng asked his son to check the shop’s CCTV footage to identify who dropped it. And if that failed? He was ready to hand it all over to the police.