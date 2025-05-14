A senior citizen’s act of honesty is melting hearts online after he returned nearly RM1,000 in cash that he found scattered outside his shop last week — proving that integrity knows no race.
The kind-hearted uncle, Heng Fock Suan, 75, said he was just taking out the trash around 10.56am on May 5 when something on the ground caught his eye, Sinar Harian reported.
“There were RM50, RM10, and RM1 notes all over the place. My worker and I picked them up, counted everything — RM980,” he said.
“I waited the whole day to see if anyone would come looking for it, but no one did.”
Instead of pocketing the cash, Heng asked his son to check the shop’s CCTV footage to identify who dropped it. And if that failed? He was ready to hand it all over to the police.
A few days later, the money’s rightful owner, Wan Shahrul Sulaiman, 46, was shocked when Heng showed up at his shop.
“When I got to my car, I realised the money was gone. I searched everywhere — the shop, the car — but it was gone. I thought I’d never see it again,” Wan Shahrul said.
“Then this uncle appeared and asked if I’d lost any money. He showed me the CCTV and, yes — it was mine.”
He couldn’t hide his gratitude.
“We live in a multiracial country, and unity matters. This uncle’s honesty proves that kindness and integrity have no race. I’m so thankful and touched,” he said.