KUALA Lumpur is the third most dangerous city in Southeast Asia and the fifth highest in Asia, according to Numbeo’s Crime Index 2025.

With a crime index of 60.4, Malaysia’s capital finds itself among the most crime-affected urban areas in the region.

The study, based on data gathered from surveys conducted on Numbeo’s website, places only four Asian cities ahead of Kuala Lumpur in terms of crime levels: Damascus, Syria (1st), Manila and Quezon City in the Philippines (2nd and 3rd), and Dhaka, Bangladesh (4th).

Globally, Kuala Lumpur stands at 69th place.

Aside from the capital, three other Malaysian cities have also made it onto the Crime Index 2025.

Klang recorded a crime index of 54.8, placing it 12th in Asia and 105th worldwide, while Johor Bahru scored 48.7, ranking 17th in Asia and 157th globally. Penang, however, emerged as the safest city in Malaysia, with a crime index of 29.9, ranking 55th in Asia and 308th globally.

Numbeo defines a crime index above 60 as high, while values between 40 and 60 are considered moderate.

The index is determined through survey responses on various aspects of crime, including:

General perception of crime levels

Perceived safety when walking alone during the day and at night

Concerns over specific crimes such as mugging, robbery, car theft, and physical attacks

Property-related crimes like burglary, theft, and vandalism

Violent crimes, including homicide, assault, and sexual offences