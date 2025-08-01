Late bus driver at TBS sparks outrage among passengers

TRAVELLING by bus may not be many people’s first choice for a long journey, but could it be made worse when you’re stuck with an irresponsible driver?

One passenger, only known as Nur Hanim, recently shared her travel nightmare online after she and her friends were left waiting at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Cheras for longer than usual, with no explanation or assistance from staff.

Hanim and her friends were scheduled to board the 12:45am bus to Setiu, Terengganu, but it failed to show up on time. In a shared online video, the group was seen at 3:29am, visibly tired and unsure of what to do next.

“We called the bus company several times, but they kept saying the bus would be here soon and gave excuses like needing extra time to clean it,” Hanim said. “We were all very tired, and the male passengers who had parked their cars were frustrated and ended up leaving. There was no staff to explain what was going on or whether the bus had broken down.”

This was Hanim’s first experience with the express bus company, and she expressed her deep disappointment not only with the service but also with TBS, which failed to respond to the affected passengers. The bus, which was supposed to depart at 12:45am, only arrived at 4:30am, with no apology from the driver or staff for the delay.

Hanim later updated the post, revealing that TBS staff had admitted the driver was “problematic,” confirming what many passengers had already mentioned in online reviews.

“There were many complaints on Google reviews about the delays, with passengers saying the bus only arrives around 4am or 5am, or at worst, 8am,“ she added.

Hanim called for the reckless driver to be sacked and urged the bus company to ensure that future passengers would not face the same frustrating experience. In the comments, other users echoed her sentiment, with some demanding that TBS sever ties with the bus company and its irresponsible drivers.

This incident has sparked an outpouring of frustration from passengers, with many calling for better customer service and accountability from both the bus company and TBS.