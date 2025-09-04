Local Fans Win: Tugu Negara quiz saves K-Pop tickets

MALAYSIAN K-pop fans are praising Live Nation, a ticketing website, for introducing a security verification system during ticket sales for the 2025 NCT Dream Tour <The Dream Show 4: Dream The Future> in Kuala Lumpur, designed to give local fans a better chance of securing tickets.

Previously, high-demand concert tickets were frequently snapped up by buyers from outside Malaysia, including international resellers and scalpers.

This often left local fans frustrated, as they struggled to purchase tickets despite being ready and eager to attend the concerts.

The verification process featured an image of Tugu Negara and questions on Malaysia’s national flower, Malaysia Day, and the national language, ensuring tickets are prioritised for Malaysian fans.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement.

User @markmejuseyoo called it “the best thing ever for Malaysian K-pop fans.”

User @MyKpopHuntress said the move ‘makes the process even better,’ adding that the security verification is ‘really solid’ and reminded fans not to share answers with non-locals.

Some noted that it added a touch of national pride, with @shuaftw commenting on feeling the Merdeka spirit while queuing.

User @hyuckjaemins praised the initiative, saying it “shows they listen to our feedback and turn it into something really great.”

Another fan, @weishnvieyaa, highlighted that the verification ensures more local fans, rather than international resellers, get priority access to tickets.

Many fans are calling on other ticketing websites to adopt similar measures to ensure local audiences have a fair chance to enjoy concerts.