A woman in Cheras was left frustrated after discovering that her legally parked car had been damaged by a lorry trying to maneuver through a narrow road congested by double-parked vehicles.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV and shared on UPDATEINFO’s X page, showed the lorry attempting to navigate past a double-parked car and motorcycle before scraping against the back of the woman’s car.

ALSO READ: “Hit lah, hit!” – Man jumps in front of cars on North-South Expressway, sparks outrage among motorists

After the collision, the lorry driver left the scene without stopping.

UPDATEINFO commented on the situation, stating, “One party caused the problem, another party becomes the victim. The lorry committed a hit-and-run.”

The footage revealed that a car was double-parked on one side of the one-way street, while a motorcycle was similarly parked on the opposite side, significantly narrowing the passage for other vehicles.

As the lorry tried to squeeze through, it ended up hitting the parked car.

The car owner, unaware of the incident, later obtained the CCTV footage from a nearby shop to piece together what had happened and identify the lorry responsible.