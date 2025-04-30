M’sia ranks 2nd in Asia for car ownership—right behind Japan

IN Malaysia, owning a car is more than a milestone—it’s often a necessity.

From the moment Malaysians get their licence or land their first job, buying a car becomes a natural next step. But as more wheels hit the road, the cracks in our infrastructure are beginning to show.

According to a recent report by Seasia.co, Malaysia now holds the second-highest car ownership rate in Asia, with 535 vehicles for every 1,000 people—only behind Japan.

“Malaysia ranks second in Asia for the highest car ownership rate from 2015 to 2020!

“Based on data from OICA, which releases car ownership data in the Asian continent calculated from the number of registered cars per 1000 people, including both passenger and commercial vehicles.

“Japan tops the list in Asia with a ownership rate of 612 per 1000 people, followed by Malaysia in second position with a ownership rate of 535 units.

“Other Southeast Asian countries included in the list are Thailand at seventh place, Indonesia at twelfth place, Vietnam at thirteenth place, and the Philippines at fourteenth place,” the report read.

This brings forth the question.

Are we driving towards convenience—or congestion?