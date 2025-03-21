FOR many folks, earning a salary of RM15,000 to RM20,000 sounds like a dream come true.

However, for some Malaysians, especially those living in Kuala Lumpur, this amount is just enough to cover their monthly expenses.

Recently, a netizen sparked a discussion on Threads by questioning how someone earning RM15,000 to RM20,000 could struggle to make ends meet in KL.

“As a middle-income earner, I cannot understand how a person with a salary of RM15,000 to RM20,000 cannot survive in KL. Please enlighten me,“ wrote @lxiongmau.

The post quickly gained traction, with many Malaysians sharing their monthly financial commitments and how, despite earning a five-figure salary, their expenses quickly consume their paychecks.

User @phyoishere shared an example of a friend’s household where RM11,000+ in take-home pay is barely enough.

”My friend and her family—her, her husband, and their one child—struggle to make ends meet. She had to quit her job to care for the baby, and her husband earns just under RM15,000, bringing home around RM11,000+. Their expenses are barely covered.

“Rent (RM2,500), car (RM1,000), bills (RM500+), insurance (RM1,500), groceries for the adults (RM1,500), groceries for the baby (RM1,500)—that alone is over RM8,000. Once you factor in outings, medical expenses, credit card payments, and loans, there’s not much left.”

