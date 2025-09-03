M’sian boss calls staff miscarriage a ‘blessing’, cites worker shortage — sparks online fury

A Malaysian nurse has sparked outrage online after sharing how her female boss reportedly reacted to a staff member’s miscarriage, describing it as an “answered prayer” because it meant fewer staffing issues at the hospital.

The nurse posted on Threads that her boss had been frustrated when two nurses under her supervision became pregnant at the same time.

ALSO READ: “I support a cancer NGO” - M’sian job seeker stunned as male employer insists on cutting female staff’s hair short

But after one suffered a miscarriage last Wednesday, the boss allegedly viewed it as divine timing.

“Two staff got pregnant at the same time. But one just had a miscarriage today. She actually said she was thankful because now she wouldn’t be short of workers later. She said God answered her prayers,” the nurse wrote.

The nurse said the boss did not offer sympathy, but instead allegedly turned the incident into a “lesson” for the rest of the team, mStar reported.

“She told her staff to ‘look left and right first’ before getting pregnant. Don’t get pregnant at the same time, and if you do, you have to inform her first,” the nurse shared.

The boss even told them that they shouldn’t be pregnant at the same time and should inform if they plan for preganacy.

The post quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism from netizens who condemned the lack of empathy and insensitivity displayed by the boss.

Many questioned whether framing such a tragedy as a “blessing” is appropriate, highlighting concerns over workplace ethics and respect for staff wellbeing.