MALAYSIAN entrepreneur Christy Ng is making headlines once again — and this time, it’s not for her popular line of shoes or handbags.

A viral TikTok video shared by user @kerjazz has captured Christy personally restocking her office pantry with more than RM30,000 worth of snacks, drinks, and wellness items, sparking a flood of admiration and envy online.

Pantry Goals: Fully Stocked with Snacks, Drinks & Supplements

The video, which has racked up over 1.6 million views, offers a glimpse into shelves packed with food, beverages, frozen meals, and even vitamins and probiotics. It’s part of Christy’s way of giving back to her team, many of whom spend up to 12 hours a day in the office.

“This is my way of repaying my employees who stay at the office for up to eight to 12 hours every day,” she explained.

More Than Just Snacks: Staff Could Practically Move In

Far from your average workplace pantry, Christy’s version includes shower supplies and essentials — so well-equipped, in fact, that she jokes her staff could practically live there.

“The pantry is so well prepared with self-care items such as shower necessities and frozen food items that her staff could even live in the office if they wanted,” she added.

Christy even makes monthly trips to Indonesia to stock up on Indomie noodles in bulk — not just for her team, but for herself too. “Talk about commitment!” the TikTok caption reads.

Netizens React: ‘My Office Only Has Me’

The clip has stirred reactions from viewers who couldn’t help comparing their own office pantries.

“So nice... meanwhile, my office only has me,” one user called Azlan Anuar lamented jokingly.

“Now this is what real employee benefits look like. Not things like “EPF, SOCSO, annual leave, medical leave” — those are basic employee rights, yet they’re still often treated as if they’re special benefits,” Ika pointed out.

“The water filter at my office pantry is not even serviced,” bossdarksystem confessed.

“How to send it to management without actually sending it,” rfssanurin asked.

“Christy Ng is the best provider, better than any husband,” Alyn.aaziz joked.