Is it right for a boss to invite employees out for lunch only to have them pay for their own meals?

A woman’s experience at her previous workplace has gone viral after she revealed that her manager made them pay for their meals after inviting them out for lunch.

In an X post, @aisyassss shared that at her previous job, her Head of Department (HoD) had taken her and a new hire to a rather pricey restaurant to welcome them to the company.

To keep things affordable, she ordered nasi goreng, priced around RM20, one of the cheaper options on the menu.

But when they returned to the office, she was caught off guard. “Plot twist: When we got back to the office, the boss casually reminded us to pay for our own meals. Huhuhu.”

She admitted that she initially assumed her HoD would cover the bill, especially since they had chosen an expensive restaurant and were trying to make a good impression on the newcomers.

“Luckily, it was just RM20. Even though I was broke, having just started the job with no salary yet, I refused to owe anyone money when it came to food.”

