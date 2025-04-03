Is it right for a boss to invite employees out for lunch only to have them pay for their own meals?
A woman’s experience at her previous workplace has gone viral after she revealed that her manager made them pay for their meals after inviting them out for lunch.
In an X post, @aisyassss shared that at her previous job, her Head of Department (HoD) had taken her and a new hire to a rather pricey restaurant to welcome them to the company.
To keep things affordable, she ordered nasi goreng, priced around RM20, one of the cheaper options on the menu.
But when they returned to the office, she was caught off guard. “Plot twist: When we got back to the office, the boss casually reminded us to pay for our own meals. Huhuhu.”
She admitted that she initially assumed her HoD would cover the bill, especially since they had chosen an expensive restaurant and were trying to make a good impression on the newcomers.
“Luckily, it was just RM20. Even though I was broke, having just started the job with no salary yet, I refused to owe anyone money when it came to food.”
Her post struck a chord with many Malaysians, who took to the comments to share similar experiences of stingy bosses.
One user, @xvbgsk, recalled how their manager invited them for a meal after badminton but made them pay separately.
“During my internship, I went for badminton with my manager, and on the way back, he suggested stopping for a meal. When it was time to pay, the cashier asked, ‘Separate or together?’ Without hesitation, he replied, ‘Separate.’ Haha, I was stunned for a moment. I mean, even if you don’t want to treat, at least pay first and ask for reimbursement later in the car. But no, he had to say it right there at the counter. So embarrassing!”
Another commenter, @suran_reds2002, shared a similar awkward experience from their first day at work.
“Haha, exactly! Back when I first joined a team, on my very first day at the office, the boss invited me and some colleagues out for a meal. We arrived at a nasi lemak shop, and he just sat down at the table and said, ‘Go ahead, order at the counter first.’ LOL.”
Meanwhile, @Irsyaz4 shared how their superior demanded change after giving him only RM10 to foot the bill.
“I had a superior like this too. Ordered nasi ayam with a drink, then gave me RM10 to pay. And then—had the audacity to ask for the balance when I was the one who had to top up the extra. Mind you, this guy was earning over RM10K a month. Still stingy with his own subordinates.”