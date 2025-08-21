M’sian driver forgets fuel nozzle, snaps pump hose & slapped with RM700 bill

WE’VE all had our forgetful moments — but one Malaysian driver took it to the next level when he drove off from a petrol station with the fuel nozzle still stuck in his car.

Dashcam footage uploaded to Xiaohongshu showed the white car pulling away mid-refuel, only to make a right turn that yanked the entire hose clean off the pump.

The nozzle, still firmly in the fuel cap, trailed along for the ride as startled staff rushed over to inspect the damage.

Fortunately, no fire or injuries occurred.

According to the uploader, the driver will have to bear the repair cost of about RM700.

While such blunders aren’t common, petrol stations are prepared for them. Hoses are fitted with breakaway couplings designed to snap off safely under force, sparing everyone from a bigger disaster.