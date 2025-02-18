CARS are expensive to purchase and maintain.
However, a simple rule of thumb to stay within budget is to buy a car that costs around your annual salary.
Unfortunately, peer pressure and the desire for a prestigious brand often push this guideline aside, leading many to overspend—just like this Malaysian who learned the hard way.
Twitter user @fiqmahmur_ shared a screenshot of a man lamenting his decision to purchase a Honda as his first car.
The man admitted that he initially wanted to buy a more affordable option, like a Perodua Bezza. However, he was influenced by family members who insisted that an engineer shouldn’t be driving a locally made car.
Earning a salary of RM3,500, he believed that a RM1,000 monthly loan repayment was manageable, leaving him with enough for other commitments.
“My family said an engineer shouldn’t be driving locally-made cars.
ALSO READ: 29-year-old regrets buying Honda City on RM4,300 salary.
My salary is RM3,500 and I thought I’d still have enough money to spare for other commitments after paying the RM1,000 monthly instalment.”
However, reality hit hard. The car payments quickly became a financial burden, and he soon realised that additional costs like servicing, road tax, and tyre replacements were all on him.
“Ever since I started paying the instalments, I’m really feeling the pinch. Service, road tax, bald tyres—it’s all my responsibility now!”
Now, he’s considering whether to downgrade or sell the car altogether. Since his salary has remained stagnant without the raise he expected, he also sought advice on how to better manage his finances if he kept the vehicle.
“By the way my salary is not changing. I thought I would get a raise this year, turns out no,” said the dismayed man.
The man’s situation has since gone viral with many Malaysian netizens chiming in their own person experience in choosing the right vehicle.
READ MORE: Malaysian man earning RM4,200 says he feels burdened owning a Honda Civic
“I bought my car after two years of working—a Perodua Axia G—with a monthly payment of RM400.
I’ve been using it for six years now. When I was about to buy it, my dad suggested getting a higher spec because the basic one was too bare, according to him. My response? “Sure, but if the monthly payment is more than RM400, will you cover the extra?” He immediately dropped the idea! Grateful that I made a wise decision,” shared @fatihahmalik.
“I worked as an engineer too after I graduated. Bought a Bezza a year after working, and I’m still driving it until now. I’ve never felt ashamed—even though my salary now could afford a better car. You do you. Don’t bother with what others say. At the end of the day, you’re the only one responsible for your finances,” commented @syafirahhhhh. ‘