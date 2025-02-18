CARS are expensive to purchase and maintain.

However, a simple rule of thumb to stay within budget is to buy a car that costs around your annual salary.

Unfortunately, peer pressure and the desire for a prestigious brand often push this guideline aside, leading many to overspend—just like this Malaysian who learned the hard way.

Twitter user @fiqmahmur_ shared a screenshot of a man lamenting his decision to purchase a Honda as his first car.

The man admitted that he initially wanted to buy a more affordable option, like a Perodua Bezza. However, he was influenced by family members who insisted that an engineer shouldn’t be driving a locally made car.

Earning a salary of RM3,500, he believed that a RM1,000 monthly loan repayment was manageable, leaving him with enough for other commitments.

“My family said an engineer shouldn’t be driving locally-made cars.

My salary is RM3,500 and I thought I’d still have enough money to spare for other commitments after paying the RM1,000 monthly instalment.”

However, reality hit hard. The car payments quickly became a financial burden, and he soon realised that additional costs like servicing, road tax, and tyre replacements were all on him.

“Ever since I started paying the instalments, I’m really feeling the pinch. Service, road tax, bald tyres—it’s all my responsibility now!”