IT was recently reported that entry-level graduates in Malaysia can earn between RM2,000 and RM3,000 per month, depending on their field.

A recent discussion on social media was sparked when a Malaysian fresh graduate questioned whether her RM3,000 salary was enough to survive in Kuala Lumpur.

In her Threads post, @toomatchas asked if RM3,000 was a sufficient starting salary, as she felt that after EPF deductions, there wouldn’t be much left.

“Is a RM3,000 salary okay for a fresh graduate? I feel like it’s still tight living in KL—after deducting EPF, there’s not much left. Hmm,“ she wrote.

Her post quickly gained traction, with many Malaysians sharing their opinions. Some felt that RM3,000 was already a fair amount, given her lack of work experience.

“Then how much do you expect? For a fresh grad with no work skills and zero experience, the company is already overpaying,“ commented @farithzuher.

“That’s already very good, while over here, fresh grads only get RM2,500,“ added @fatynhzrah_.

Others took a more constructive approach, offering advice on budgeting and financial management.

“RM3,000 is more than enough if you manage it well. Keep your rent below RM1,000, use public transport, and cook more instead of eating out. Buy only essential items like toiletries. When you’re just starting out, control your spending—avoid BNPL debt, limit café visits, and don’t apply for loans or credit cards,“ suggested @theashlana.

Some netizens also pointed out that salary expectations should be realistic, given Malaysia’s job market.

“Don’t think like that, kid. We’re in Malaysia, not the UK. Even people with five years of experience in KL might not be earning RM5,000 yet—some are still making RM3,500. If you were living in a smaller town, you wouldn’t even be getting RM3,000,“ noted @lvldxx.