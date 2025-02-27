A man’s courageous act has gone viral after he risked his life to rescue several cats trapped inside a burning shelter in Taman Perling, Johor.

The heart-stopping moment was captured in a 27-second TikTok video posted by user @karlzidane, showing the man climbing over a fence to reach the caged cats as flames raged around them.

ALSO READ: Another cat found “extensively mutilated” in UM campus

Upon finding the cages, he quickly tossed them over the fence to keep the felines out of harm’s way.

In the background, the terrified cries of the cats echoed as more people rushed to assist in the rescue.

In a separate clip, bystanders were seen desperately trying to put out the fire. @karlzidane later revealed in the comment section that “a total of eight cages were snatched out from the blaze” and commended the man’s bravery.

The shelter’s owner, who was not present at the time, explained that she was attending to a family emergency.

“I am the owner of the shelter... I wasn’t there at the time... I had to rush to my hometown because my relative passed away in a road accident that same evening,” she wrote in the comment.

While many cats were saved, the owner also revealed the heartbreaking reality that some did not survive the fire.

The video has since garnered 1.8 million views, with netizens flooding the comments to praise the man’s selfless act.

One user called Missfatinnayan commented: “I pray that the brother who helped the cats is always blessed with abundant sustenance, never lacks money, stays healthy until old age, is always appreciated by those around him, has ease in both worldly and afterlife matters, always finds parking and never runs out of food. Ameen!”

“Brother, you did your best. The cats that couldn’t be saved know that you tried to rescue them but just couldn’t make it in time. May heaven be yours,” DEKNAA wrote.