RECENTLY, a Malaysian man took it upon himself to clear a clogged roadside gutter in Johor Bahru, preventing potential flooding and earning praise from netizens.

In a one-minute TikTok video uploaded by @amyika, he can be seen standing on a road that was slowly flooding due to stagnant water. Realising the issue, he opened up the roadside gutter to allow the water to drain properly.

Wearing gloves, he diligently removed pieces of trash littered around the gutter, clearing the blockage. By the time he finished, the floodwater had subsided, and the gutter was clean.

“Maybe you guys see this gutter hole as small, but it can cause big problems for motorists on the road,“ @amyika stated at the end of the video.

In the comment section, he emphasized the importance of regular maintenance and public responsibility in keeping drains clog-free.

“You need to check regularly and clean according to the set schedule. And people should stop littering everywhere, as trash is also a major cause of blockages. InshaAllah, this can be managed. I didn’t record the part where I was digging out the thick and heavy sand,“ he explained.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 410,900 views and more than 500 comments from appreciative Malaysians.

Many netizens thanked him for his effort while also highlighting the importance of civic responsibility.

“Thank you, bro. Yes, maintenance teams have a role to play, but our people’s attitude is also part of the problem.

“Too many just throw trash from their cars, motorcycles, lorries, or other vehicles. We should all take care of our surroundings together—after all, we pay all kinds of taxes,“ one user commented.

Meanwhile, @lagendtown expressed deep appreciation with a heartfelt message:

“Bro, I pray that you and your team, who have helped make things easier for the public, are blessed with endless sustenance, find ease in overcoming life’s challenges, and always have peace in your hearts. Respect!”