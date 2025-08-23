M’sian man questions RM3k fresh graduates’ salary, sparks backlash

A Malaysian man recently questioned the need for local fresh graduates to be earning salaries of RM3,000 and above.

“What can fresh graduates offer in return?” he asked in a Threads post.

Citing how fresh graduates are usually unaware of how the working world operates, he argued that they do not qualify for such a high salary.

He explained that their first office job is merely a stepping stone into the workforce, and justified his reasoning by stating that they typically do not remain in the company for long.

“You are there to learn and absorb as much knowledge as possible so you can demand a higher salary at your next job.

“Money should not be your biggest concern,” he concluded.

His post was met with mostly backlash, with netizens criticising his expectations and pointing out the issue of stagnant wages. Many questioned whether it is justifiable to maintain the same pay levels despite today’s economic conditions.

A few users also compared Malaysia to its neighbour, Singapore, which offers higher minimum wages.

“I started as a fresh graduate with a basic salary of RM3,500. Let’s not normalise underpaying your staff,” one user stated.

“Malaysia is known for its low wages. Some sectors haven’t seen salary changes in decades. Inflation keeps rising, and the cost of living is hitting hard,” another commenter pointed out.

“I started my career 18 years ago with RM3,000. Come on, man — RM3,000 isn’t a big amount at all for graduates these days,” added another.

As the conversation continues, it highlights a broader issue—Malaysia’s struggle to retain talent and provide adequate opportunities for its younger workforce.