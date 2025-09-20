M’sian mother recounts terrifying moment of child’s near abduction in Perlis

A recent abduction attempt at Plaza Padang Besar in Perlis has reignited concerns among parents about child safety in public spaces.

A Malaysian mother took to social media to recount a terrifying moment when her three-year-old child was nearly kidnapped in a crowded area.

According to a post on Threads, she was at a counter in front of a public restroom, looking for coins in her purse while her three-year-old child had moved slightly ahead of her.

Meanwhile, the alleged kidnapper was described as a woman in their 30s, having a tanned skin tone, round eyes, and of average height.

“It was really crowded, but my eyes were focused on my child dancing around, and I did not miss out on calling their name so they’d know I was at the toilet counter.

“While I was focused on digging for coins, I turned my head once again to look at my child and saw a woman walking straight towards them and taking their hand — and my child just followed her, thinking the woman was me,” she alleged.

The mother immediately yelled out her child’s name, which startled the child, who then turned around and saw their mother.

The alleged kidnapper then let go of the child’s hand and raised her own hand, as if to signal that she had mistaken the child for her own.

“I was shocked, but I stared her down intensely, giving her a clear hint that I knew she was a child kidnapper.

“My heart was pounding because it all happened so fast. I was stunned. And I regret it... I should’ve caused a scene right there so she could be caught!” the woman added.

The incident sparked a discussion about the safety measures parents take for their children to prevent such cases and the importance of being alert to their children’s whereabouts, especially in crowded spaces.

“This is the reason why I am not mad at parents who use a child leash on their children. We do not want our children to end up going missing, but we are accused of treating our children like animals,” commented one user.

“Ever since all these child abduction cases from just a moment’s lapse in attention, I’ve been so worried. Just recently I went to IKEA — it was really crowded. Even though there were lots of aunties and uncles walking with us, they’re not as alert as we mothers are. Every second, I’m turning around looking for my child. Shouting their name, constantly holding their hand,” said another.