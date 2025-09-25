M’sian motorcyclist questions why people don’t like riding motorbikes

A simple question posted by a Malaysian netizen has ignited a spirited conversation across social media — touching on everything from daily commuting struggles to road safety and the realities of family life in Malaysia.

On Threads, user @faizmahdzir shared a short video clip of traffic gridlock, captioned:

“Why don’t people like riding motorbikes? And why are they willing to face traffic jams every day?”

What seemed like an innocent question quickly went viral, prompting hundreds of replies from Malaysians who were more than ready to share their thoughts — and frustrations — about their daily commute.

ALSO READ: M’sians share how traffic jam led to them resigning jobs

@izac_98 brought in some hard facts, saying: “The risk of death for motorcyclists is 20 times higher than for car drivers. But I still ride a motorbike sometimes — just not for long distances. I prefer using a car for safety reasons.”

@azam_gtaris didn’t hold back in his reply, saying: “Some people are carrying babies, have lots of kids, or need to transport a lot of stuff. No one wants to be stuck in traffic. I don’t know if you’re asking just for engagement or if you’re genuinely naïve. But since you asked, this is the reality of life, bro. May our daily affairs be made easier.”

READ MORE: Reduce traffic congestion

Another netizen, @berakzzzzz, pointed out practical concerns: “The most unsafe car is still safer than the safest motorcycle. Also, a motorbike can’t fit my four family members and our luggage.”

Some responses were more straightforward. @zkry.1z simply said: “Because I don’t want to get caught in the rain.”

Would you brave the rain and risks for a faster ride? Or stick with the jam-packed safety of a car?