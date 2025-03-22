WITH the Malaysian minimum wage now set at RM1,700 per month, many workers are questioning whether this amount is enough to cover essential living expenses.

Rising costs have made budgeting more critical than ever, but one woman has shared practical strategies to help make ends meet.

Through her TikTok account @powerupcvs, Aunie Zulkifli provides monetary tips.

“Earning RM1,700? Here’s how to live comfortably & still save money!” she wrote in the caption of her post.

ALSO READ: Woman rants how SPM leavers demand for RM2.3k salary despite having no work experience

Her recommendations include renting a room instead of an entire house to significantly reduce expenses.

“Ideally, your rent should not exceed RM400, and if you can find a cheaper option, even better!” she advised. If renting a whole house is necessary, she suggests sharing it with housemates to split costs. Living with family is also a great way to save money.

Owning a vehicle can be costly, but Aunie recommends using a motorcycle instead of a car due to lower maintenance costs.

Public transportation, such as the LRT, MRT, or buses, is another budget-friendly option. “If you must own a car, ensure that your monthly loan repayment is below RM300,” she states.

Food is another major expense, but Aunie suggests keeping monthly food costs between RM150 and RM200 by cooking at home. If dining out, she recommends choosing meals priced under RM7.

Cutting back on snacks, bubble tea, and expensive coffee can also free up extra cash.

According to her, keeping monthly commitments low is crucial.

“Limit your phone bill to RM30–RM50 by opting for affordable plans rather than expensive postpaid packages.”.

Setting aside RM100 for entertainment and allocating at least RM100–RM200 for emergency savings can also help create financial stability.

She cautions against three financial pitfalls that could cause unnecessary hardship: only take personal loans when absolutely necessary, avoid buying a car beyond your budget and resist the temptation to live beyond your means for appearances.

Her video sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some agreeing that budgeting is possible, while others argued that RM1,700 is still insufficient.

One user called nnadysff commented: “I love all the tips. Hopefully, more young people can apply these tips in their real lives, even if their salary isn’t RM1.7k.”

“This doesn’t apply to the eldest child who has to support the family... With just RM1,700, they have to buy groceries, pay household commitments, and cover their parents’ medical expenses. Sometimes, the entire salary is gone just like that... So how do they manage?” Yassin Roslan32 challenged.