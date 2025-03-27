WHEN buying food from a stall, most customers expect to get what they paid for. But one Malaysian man was left stunned after discovering that his RM5 doughnut purchase wasn’t exactly what it seemed.

In a viral TikTok video, a man named Hakim shared his disbelief after realizing he had unknowingly bought just one doughnut—sliced in half to appear as two.

The 34-second clip showed a plastic container with what looked like two chocolate-coated doughnuts topped with chocolate rice. However, as Hakim flipped one piece over, he exposed the truth—it was a single doughnut that had been cut in half.

To his dismay, this meant he had essentially paid RM2.50 for just half a doughnut, a price many would find unreasonable.

“Just wanted to ask, I haven’t bought donuts at the bazaar in a long time. Are doughnuts really like this nowadays?” he asked.

“This is one doughnut, it looks whole. But it’s actually cut into half to make it look like two. Is this how modern-era doughnuts are like now?”

His video quickly gained traction, racking up close to 182,000 views. Netizens were outraged by the vendor’s misleading tactic.

One user called junaidahsaidin4 commented: “I’m in my 50s and have never seen a doughnut cut in half like this before—this is my first time!”

“If you want the other half, you gotta add on, bro. Hahaha!” Putri wrote.

“Not trying to insult anyone here, but how can you live comfortably if you run a business by taking advantage of customers?” Naxuxin asked.

“Take it back to the shop and ask, ‘Is this a doughnut or a bagel?’” Midnight neko suggested sarcastically.