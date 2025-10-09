M’sian teacher shares how students without licences complain about paying RM2.60 for fuel

The recent BUDI95 fuel subsidy has drawn mixed reactions — with most Malaysians welcoming it, while some, particularly those without valid driving licences, expressing frustration.

Posting onto Threads, the man who shares that he is a teacher in a high school explained hat many of his students who ride motorcycles to school have been complaining about paying RM2.60 per litre for petrol.

“I heard students saying they have to pay RM2.60 per litre for fuel. Turns out, many of them don’t even have driving licences,” he wrote.

He added that while some of these students are frustrated about not receiving the BUDI95 subsidy, they still own heavily modified motorbikes that cost hundreds of ringgit — yet struggle to afford fuel.

“No wonder many bash BUDI95. Some don’t have licences but have motorcycles, modified at high cost, yet can’t afford petrol,” he noted.

The teacher said it’s a worrying trend that reflects a gap in priorities and awareness, especially among young riders who prioritise motorcycle modifications over road safety and legality.

“Imagine losing more than RM2 every time they refuel their Honda Wave just because they’re not eligible for BUDI95,” he said.

The viral post sparked a flood of reactions from Malaysians — many of whom agreed with the teacher’s frustration over students riding without licences and still complaining about the BUDI95 fuel subsidy.

One commenter, @ateh_bie159, who also identified as a teacher, shared her own heartbreaking experiences dealing with student motorcycle accidents.

“As a teacher who has attended the funerals of Form 3 and Form 4 students who died in motorcycle crashes — one from a head injury, another from illegal racing — I agree they should pay RM2.60,” she wrote.

@dzuljpn didn’t hold back, saying the blame partly lies with parents who allow their underage children to ride.

“Serves those students right. Parents are teaching them to break the law from young — riding without licences and endangering others. Tell your students netizens say ‘padan muka’,” he said bluntly.